$0.99 EPS Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Entegris reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $101.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.52. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.