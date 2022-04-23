-$1.06 EPS Expected for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXGet Rating) will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($1.44). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redbox Entertainment.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. bought a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RDBX traded down 0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 2.85. 11,586,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 2.22. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

