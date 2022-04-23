$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $131.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. American National Bank increased its holdings in Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.