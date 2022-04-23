-$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) will announce ($1.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.00). Azul reported earnings of ($1.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Azul’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) earnings per share.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NYSE AZUL traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,497. Azul has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. American Trust acquired a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Azul by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Azul by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Azul (Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.