$1.18 EPS Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.17. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,047. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

