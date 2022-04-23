$1.19 EPS Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Truist Financial.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.
In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after acquiring an additional 473,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $50.89. 7,082,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,739. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $68.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.
Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.