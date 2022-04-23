$1.19 EPS Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after acquiring an additional 473,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $50.89. 7,082,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,739. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

