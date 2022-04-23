$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of LEG opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

