-$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.76). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to $14.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 525,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,918. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $560.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after buying an additional 38,882 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 132,196 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

