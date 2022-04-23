$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXL. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.01 million, a P/E ratio of 225.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

