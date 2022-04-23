$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

A stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $121.15 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

