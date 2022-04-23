$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,919,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ameren by 4,562.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 652.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. Ameren has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

