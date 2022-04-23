$1.70 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will report $1.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. IDEX Biometrics ASA reported sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year sales of $10.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $13.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.50 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.94). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million.

NASDAQ IDBA opened at $14.35 on Friday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $193.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

