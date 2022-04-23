$10.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $11.85 billion. Nucor posted sales of $8.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $40.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.87 billion to $44.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.02 billion to $40.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $161.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.25. Nucor has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $187.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.