$100.15 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $100.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.61 million and the lowest is $98.70 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $70.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $408.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $410.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $431.23 million to $439.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.