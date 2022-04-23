$101.46 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) will report sales of $101.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.07 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $97.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $418.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.33 million to $421.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $425.98 million, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $431.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 1,043.01%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.