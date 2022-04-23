$110.02 Million in Sales Expected for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) will post $110.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.10 million to $111.87 million. Park National posted sales of $114.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park National will report full year sales of $452.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $449.30 million to $456.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $471.28 million, with estimates ranging from $465.40 million to $479.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park National stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Park National has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $145.33.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

