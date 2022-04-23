$118.88 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to report $118.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.75 million to $119.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $104.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $483.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.23 million to $485.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $549.05 million, with estimates ranging from $546.79 million to $551.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFBS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after buying an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $84.28 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

