$123.28 Million in Sales Expected for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will announce $123.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NerdWallet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.80 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NerdWallet will report full year sales of $482.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.40 million to $487.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $582.96 million, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $592.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NerdWallet.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million.

NRDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

NRDS stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 13,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

