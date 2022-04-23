$133.22 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) to post $133.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $137.01 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $108.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $557.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.32 million to $565.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $616.70 million, with estimates ranging from $596.01 million to $636.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 99.51% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $32.16 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

