$175.82 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) to announce $175.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.77 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $126.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $739.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $744.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $788.42 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECVT. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of ECVT opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

