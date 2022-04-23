$190.44 Million in Sales Expected for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will report $190.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Wolfspeed posted sales of $137.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $724.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.

A number of research firms have commented on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of WOLF opened at $103.31 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $142.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

