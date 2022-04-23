$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) will post $2.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.13 billion. Franklin Resources posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 908,777 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

