$2.14 Million in Sales Expected for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) to post $2.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Senseonics reported sales of $2.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year sales of $15.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $17.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.00 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $36.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Senseonics.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of SENS opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.59. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

