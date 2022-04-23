$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will post $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NWL opened at $22.72 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

