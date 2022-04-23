$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Continental Resources reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 196.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $10.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $14.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $14.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,982,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

