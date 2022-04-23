$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.20. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.38%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

