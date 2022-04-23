$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) will announce $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $3.06 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $13.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. Textron has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

