$20.79 Million in Sales Expected for Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $121.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.52 million to $123.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $190.62 million, with estimates ranging from $171.84 million to $209.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NYSE MKFG opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Markforged has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markforged by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after buying an additional 3,398,481 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

