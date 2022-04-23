$234.98 Million in Sales Expected for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $234.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $13,127,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

