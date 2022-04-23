$234.98 Million in Sales Expected for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will report sales of $234.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arhaus.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.
NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $13,127,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.