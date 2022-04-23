$243.45 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) will post $243.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.90 million and the highest is $244.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $228.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECOL. StockNews.com began coverage on US Ecology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in US Ecology in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ECOL opened at $47.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $48.09.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

