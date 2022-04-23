$255.98 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will report sales of $255.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.60 million. 2U posted sales of $232.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.74 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

2U stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $805.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 2U by 2.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after purchasing an additional 236,995 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,834,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 2U by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 2U by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 139,945 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

