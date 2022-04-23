$259.95 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) to post $259.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the lowest is $228.89 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $263.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MC opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

