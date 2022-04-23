$28.83 Million in Sales Expected for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will post $28.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.65 million and the highest is $29.00 million. Globalstar posted sales of $26.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year sales of $122.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.95 million to $124.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $124.76 million, with estimates ranging from $124.51 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globalstar.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globalstar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
