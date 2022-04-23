$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $13.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

XPO opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 107.5% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.