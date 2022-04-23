$3.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.34 and the highest is $3.62. Chubb posted earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $14.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $17.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.10. 1,579,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.85. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

