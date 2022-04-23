$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) to report $3.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the lowest is $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $13.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $13.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $74.30 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

