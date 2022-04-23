$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $72.34 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

