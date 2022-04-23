$3.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) to post $3.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.18 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

