$300.80 Million in Sales Expected for WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will announce $300.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WW International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.94 million. WW International posted sales of $331.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WW International will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WW International.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. WW International has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

