$333.80 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will report sales of $333.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.70 million. SunPower posted sales of $305.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. SunPower has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

