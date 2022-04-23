$353.60 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) to report sales of $353.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.00 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $306.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 297,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 177,163 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACW stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.34. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

