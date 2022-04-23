$359.40 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) to post $359.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $353.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $370.90 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $347.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,466 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,048,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,669 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,870,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.50 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

