$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will report $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the lowest is $4.40 billion. Exelon posted sales of $9.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelon.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exelon stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

