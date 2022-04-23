$4.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $6.02 billion. Moderna posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $25.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $17.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Shares of MRNA opened at $140.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.50. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,434,535 shares in the company, valued at $818,386,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,054 shares of company stock worth $33,815,814. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 131.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Moderna by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 32.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 17.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

