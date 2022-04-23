$41.11 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will report $41.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.78 million. Franklin Street Properties posted sales of $59.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $157.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.33 million to $166.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $151.07 million, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $172.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.48 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $566.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

