$45.42 Million in Sales Expected for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) to announce $45.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $49.09 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $206.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $208.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $229.26 million, with estimates ranging from $226.40 million to $233.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

EWCZ stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,356,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

