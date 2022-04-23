$479.40 Million in Sales Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will post sales of $479.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.59 million to $486.21 million. Weibo reported sales of $458.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.37.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. Weibo has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

