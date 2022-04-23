$514.59 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will post sales of $514.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $503.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.60 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $488.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in Synovus Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 18,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

