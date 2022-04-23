$520.95 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) will post $520.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.06 million and the lowest is $518.44 million. Primo Water posted sales of $478.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primo Water.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Primo Water (Get Rating)
Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.
