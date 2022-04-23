$55.98 Million in Sales Expected for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $55.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semrush’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.80 million. Semrush posted sales of $40.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semrush will report full year sales of $244.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $246.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $306.99 million, with estimates ranging from $300.75 million to $312.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in Semrush by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $14,837,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $10,839,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Semrush by 4,323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Semrush during the 1st quarter worth $5,416,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -505.00. Semrush has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

